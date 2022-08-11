Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Shares Acquired by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,199,618 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,370 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $97,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Brunswick during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brunswick during the first quarter worth $26,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Brunswick during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. 92.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brunswick alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

BC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Brunswick from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Brunswick from $123.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brunswick presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.08.

Brunswick Stock Up 2.2 %

Brunswick stock opened at $81.78 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.99. Brunswick Co. has a one year low of $61.89 and a one year high of $108.51.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Brunswick had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 35.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Brunswick Co. will post 10.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Brunswick Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.32%.

About Brunswick

(Get Rating)

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.