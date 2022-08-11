BSClaunch (BSL) 1-Day Volume Hits $85.00

BSClaunch (BSL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 11th. BSClaunch has a total market cap of $19,122.92 and approximately $85.00 worth of BSClaunch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BSClaunch coin can now be bought for $0.0098 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BSClaunch has traded up 4.2% against the dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004133 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001575 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002201 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00015415 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.30 or 0.00038414 BTC.
BSClaunch Coin Profile
BSClaunch’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,953,140 coins. BSClaunch’s official Twitter account is @bsclaunchorg.
BSClaunch Coin Trading
