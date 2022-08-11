BTIG Research Trims AppLovin (NYSE:APP) Target Price to $53.00

AppLovin (NYSE:APP – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at BTIG Research from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. BTIG Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 34.38% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on APP. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on AppLovin from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Citigroup lowered their target price on AppLovin from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on AppLovin from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on AppLovin from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on AppLovin from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.07.

APP stock traded down $1.02 on Thursday, reaching $39.44. 60,784 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,552,053. AppLovin has a one year low of $27.04 and a one year high of $116.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.93. The company has a market cap of $14.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -207.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 2.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.77.

AppLovin ( NYSE:APP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.21). AppLovin had a positive return on equity of 5.49% and a negative net margin of 2.50%. The business had revenue of $776.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $827.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that AppLovin will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 22,500 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.86, for a total transaction of $784,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 2,667,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,972,840.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other AppLovin news, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.86, for a total transaction of $784,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 2,667,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,972,840.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 2,009 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total value of $80,560.90. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,328,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,272,489.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vulcan Value Partners LLC purchased a new position in AppLovin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $914,943,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in AppLovin by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,718,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,938,000 after purchasing an additional 791,261 shares in the last quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC increased its stake in AppLovin by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC now owns 5,641,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,686,000 after purchasing an additional 641,647 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in AppLovin by 49.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,236,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,149,000 after buying an additional 736,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spyglass Capital Management LLC increased its position in AppLovin by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 2,183,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,858,000 after buying an additional 263,091 shares in the last quarter. 43.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; and MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction.

