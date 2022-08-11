BTIG Research Trims AppLovin (NYSE:APP) Target Price to $53.00

AppLovin (NYSE:APPGet Rating) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at BTIG Research from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. BTIG Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 34.38% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on APP. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on AppLovin from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Citigroup lowered their target price on AppLovin from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on AppLovin from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on AppLovin from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on AppLovin from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.07.

AppLovin Stock Down 2.5 %

APP stock traded down $1.02 on Thursday, reaching $39.44. 60,784 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,552,053. AppLovin has a one year low of $27.04 and a one year high of $116.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.93. The company has a market cap of $14.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -207.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 2.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.77.

AppLovin (NYSE:APPGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.21). AppLovin had a positive return on equity of 5.49% and a negative net margin of 2.50%. The business had revenue of $776.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $827.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that AppLovin will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at AppLovin

In other news, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 22,500 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.86, for a total transaction of $784,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 2,667,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,972,840.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other AppLovin news, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.86, for a total transaction of $784,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 2,667,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,972,840.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 2,009 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total value of $80,560.90. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,328,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,272,489.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AppLovin

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vulcan Value Partners LLC purchased a new position in AppLovin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $914,943,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in AppLovin by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,718,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,938,000 after purchasing an additional 791,261 shares in the last quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC increased its stake in AppLovin by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC now owns 5,641,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,686,000 after purchasing an additional 641,647 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in AppLovin by 49.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,236,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,149,000 after buying an additional 736,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spyglass Capital Management LLC increased its position in AppLovin by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 2,183,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,858,000 after buying an additional 263,091 shares in the last quarter. 43.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; and MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction.

