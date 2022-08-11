Buckhead Capital Management LLC Buys 884 Shares of iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT)

Buckhead Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Rating) by 21.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 884 shares during the quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iRobot were worth $313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IRBT. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in iRobot in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in iRobot in the first quarter worth approximately $116,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in iRobot in the fourth quarter worth approximately $215,000. Requisite Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iRobot in the fourth quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in iRobot in the first quarter worth approximately $235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IRBT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Northland Securities lowered iRobot to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their price objective on iRobot to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered iRobot from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. TheStreet lowered iRobot from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.67.

iRobot Stock Performance

IRBT stock traded up $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $59.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,346,244. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.30. iRobot Co. has a 12-month low of $35.41 and a 12-month high of $98.86.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.55) by $1.20. iRobot had a negative return on equity of 4.13% and a negative net margin of 3.33%. The company had revenue of $255.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that iRobot Co. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 23,350 shares of iRobot stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total transaction of $1,081,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 319,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,784,608.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

iRobot Company Profile

(Get Rating)

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots and home innovation products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. The company offers floor care products, including Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Roomba accessories and consumables, such as the Clean Base Automatic Dirt Disposal, replacement dirt disposal bags for the Clean Base, filters, brushes, and batteries; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Braava accessories and consumables, which include cleaning solution, washable and disposable mopping pads, replacement tanks, and batteries, as well as subscription services.

Further Reading

