Buckhead Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Buckhead Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) by 64.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,010 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,662 shares during the period. Buckhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 67.6% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 290 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,000. 93.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of CHRW stock traded up $1.53 on Thursday, hitting $117.13. 8,601 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,252,442. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $103.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.91, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.75. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.80 and a twelve month high of $115.99.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Announces Dividend

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 53.97%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 8.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CHRW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $117.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Wolfe Research lowered C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $117.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen upped their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $109.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $113.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Ben G. Campbell sold 4,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $460,927.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,507 shares in the company, valued at $6,046,291. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Ben G. Campbell sold 4,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $460,927.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 53,507 shares in the company, valued at $6,046,291. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Henry J. Maier bought 922 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $108.45 per share, with a total value of $99,990.90. Following the purchase, the director now owns 922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,990.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,461 shares of company stock worth $3,842,537 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Profile

(Get Rating)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprise the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

