Buckhead Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Buckhead Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Graco were worth $357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GGG. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Graco by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Graco during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Graco by 804.3% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Graco by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Graco during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GGG has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Graco from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered Graco from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Graco to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.00.

Graco Stock Performance

NYSE GGG traded up $1.57 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $68.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 400,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 546,021. Graco Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.48 and a 12 month high of $81.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.62. The company has a market cap of $11.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. Graco had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 21.38%. The company had revenue of $548.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.49 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. Graco’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Graco Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Graco Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 18th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 15th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Graco’s payout ratio is 33.07%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Graco news, Director Eric Etchart sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.64, for a total value of $351,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,841,471.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

About Graco

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

