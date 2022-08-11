Buckhead Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Buckhead Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 78,141 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 242 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for about 2.8% of Buckhead Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Buckhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $12,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clarity Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 2,790 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 1,895 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 7,306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 6,002 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SMH Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,108 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded up $3.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $158.83. The company had a trading volume of 26,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,938,465. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $153.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.91. The company has a market capitalization of $312.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $92.86 and a one year high of $182.40.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $1.16. The company had revenue of $68.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.69 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 19.73%. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 17.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Chevron to $168.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $173.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In other Chevron news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 39,773 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.99, for a total transaction of $6,920,104.27. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,997,942.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Chevron news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 39,773 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.99, for a total transaction of $6,920,104.27. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,997,942.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 12,039 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total transaction of $2,134,394.31. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,543 shares in the company, valued at $628,138.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 276,043 shares of company stock worth $47,365,905. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Chevron

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

