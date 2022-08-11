Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR) Declares $0.06 Semi-annual Dividend

Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR – Get Rating) announced a semi-annual dividend on Wednesday, August 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.0625 per share on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd.
Burford Capital Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of Burford Capital stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,482. Burford Capital has a 12 month low of $7.24 and a 12 month high of $12.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.92 and a 200 day moving average of $9.31.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
BUR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Burford Capital in a research report on Friday, June 10th. B. Riley began coverage on Burford Capital in a research report on Friday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Burford Capital
Burford Capital Company Profile
Burford Capital Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides legal finance products and services. The company offers asset management services, including core legal finance, complex strategies, and post-settlement finance. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Burford Capital (BUR)
- Solar Stocks Shine Brightly After Passage Of Clean Energy Bill
- 3 Stable Growth Stocks for Bumpy Times
- Large And Small Oil-And-Gas Stocks See Post-Earnings Bounce
- The 2 Dow Stocks with Decade-Long Win Streaks on the Line
- Could Rite Aid Be an Acquisition Target, Again?
Receive News & Ratings for Burford Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burford Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.