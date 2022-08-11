Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR) Declares $0.06 Semi-annual Dividend

Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR – Get Rating) announced a semi-annual dividend on Wednesday, August 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.0625 per share on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd.

Burford Capital Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Burford Capital stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,482. Burford Capital has a 12 month low of $7.24 and a 12 month high of $12.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.92 and a 200 day moving average of $9.31.

Get Burford Capital alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BUR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Burford Capital in a research report on Friday, June 10th. B. Riley began coverage on Burford Capital in a research report on Friday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Burford Capital

Burford Capital Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BUR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Burford Capital by 1,550.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 672,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,782,000 after acquiring an additional 631,399 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its stake in Burford Capital by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 501,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,608,000 after acquiring an additional 214,828 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Burford Capital by 4,092.2% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,031,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,566 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Burford Capital by 1,627.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 91,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 86,240 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Burford Capital by 81.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 560,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,156,000 after acquiring an additional 252,202 shares during the period.

(Get Rating)

Burford Capital Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides legal finance products and services. The company offers asset management services, including core legal finance, complex strategies, and post-settlement finance. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Burford Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burford Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.