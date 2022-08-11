Burney Co. Acquires 7,978 Shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS)

Burney Co. increased its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) by 22.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 43,308 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,978 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises were worth $2,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth approximately $98,000. Fifth Lane Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth approximately $162,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 718.7% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,803 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 23.5% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Nu Skin Enterprises alerts:

Nu Skin Enterprises Stock Up 4.7 %

Shares of NYSE:NUS opened at $45.20 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.08 and a 200-day moving average of $46.37. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 20.36 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.30. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.40 and a 52-week high of $56.76.

Nu Skin Enterprises Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.37%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NUS shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nu Skin Enterprises presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Steven Lund sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $40,509.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 26,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,197,266. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Steven Lund sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $40,509.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 26,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,197,266. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.95, for a total transaction of $44,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 70,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,156,119.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 148,143 shares of company stock valued at $6,647,717 over the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Nu Skin Enterprises Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes beauty and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Spa systems, ageLOC Transformation anti-aging skin care systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and ageLOC Boost, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.