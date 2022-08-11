Burney Co. Buys 10,677 Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Burney Co. boosted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,677 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $2,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,777,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $331,405,000 after buying an additional 803,461 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,934,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $191,462,000 after purchasing an additional 93,607 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 182.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,585,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $125,787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671,258 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,579,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $125,524,000 after purchasing an additional 142,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 83.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,847,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,904,000 after purchasing an additional 840,799 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Gaming and Leisure Properties alerts:

Gaming and Leisure Properties Stock Performance

Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock opened at $51.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.81 and a 12 month high of $52.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.18.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Gaming and Leisure Properties ( NASDAQ:GLPI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.27). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 43.54% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The company had revenue of $326.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Mizuho increased their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $57.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.89.

Insider Activity at Gaming and Leisure Properties

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $156,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 185,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,671,636. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

(Get Rating)

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.