Burney Co. Buys Shares of 36,413 XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Burney Co. bought a new stake in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 36,413 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,651,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics in the fourth quarter worth about $1,173,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,958 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,855,000 after acquiring an additional 3,310 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of XPO Logistics during the fourth quarter worth about $132,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 60.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,992 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after buying an additional 5,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,146 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on XPO shares. Barclays cut their price objective on XPO Logistics from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. StockNews.com upgraded XPO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on XPO Logistics from $106.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley raised XPO Logistics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on XPO Logistics from $97.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.40.

In other XPO Logistics news, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 6,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $323,938.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,461,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $323,474,203.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE XPO opened at $57.14 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.22. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.09 and a 52-week high of $90.78. The firm has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.32. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 45.28%. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. XPO Logistics’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and Brokerage and Other Services. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services.

