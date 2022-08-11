Burney Co. Decreases Stock Position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Burney Co. reduced its position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 151,599 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 27,690 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $2,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Hanesbrands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $825,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Hanesbrands during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 94,627 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 29,991 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 49,623 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 16,613 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Hanesbrands by 288.8% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 113,225 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,893,000 after acquiring an additional 84,100 shares during the last quarter. 87.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on HBI. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays downgraded shares of Hanesbrands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Citigroup cut their target price on Hanesbrands from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Evercore ISI lowered Hanesbrands from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Hanesbrands from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.10.

Shares of NYSE:HBI opened at $11.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.46. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.58 and a 1-year high of $20.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.17.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

