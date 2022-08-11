Burney Co. Has $1.79 Million Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Burney Co. increased its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,203 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,484,615 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,388,336,000 after purchasing an additional 240,099 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,638,889 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,801,122,000 after acquiring an additional 186,814 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,432,345 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $924,189,000 after acquiring an additional 48,098 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,265,770 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $680,947,000 after buying an additional 96,748 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,137,611 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $654,223,000 after buying an additional 1,018,445 shares during the period. 74.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:HON opened at $197.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $182.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $188.66. The company has a market cap of $132.87 billion, a PE ratio of 26.91, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.07. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $167.35 and a 52-week high of $234.68.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.67 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.17% and a net margin of 14.74%. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 53.48%.

In other news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $952,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,288,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

HON has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $195.00 target price on Honeywell International in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Bank of America raised Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Honeywell International from $194.00 to $192.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Cowen set a $205.00 price target on Honeywell International in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $210.08.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

