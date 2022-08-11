Burney Co. Has $1.93 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Burney Co. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 390 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 3,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 3,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,650,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,075,000 after buying an additional 141,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 9,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $139.83 on Thursday. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $127.16 and a twelve month high of $151.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $134.85 and its 200 day moving average is $141.22.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.