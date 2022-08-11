Burney Co. Has $2.40 Million Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Burney Co. trimmed its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,518 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 567 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC grew its holdings in Boeing by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 3,787 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 25,335 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,852,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 985,948 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $188,809,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,587 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 3,635 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 53.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boeing Price Performance

BA opened at $169.02 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $145.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $165.83. The firm has a market cap of $100.37 billion, a PE ratio of -18.88 and a beta of 1.38. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $113.02 and a 1 year high of $241.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

BA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Boeing from $193.00 to $192.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Boeing from $270.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Boeing from $188.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of Boeing from $239.00 to $216.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.56.

Boeing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Further Reading

