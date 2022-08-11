Burney Co. Has $2 Million Holdings in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Burney Co. lessened its stake in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) by 21.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,011 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 8,967 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in Ciena were worth $2,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Ciena in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Tobam boosted its stake in Ciena by 919.2% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 2,181 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,967 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in Ciena during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ciena by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 167,122 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $10,133,000 after acquiring an additional 3,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Ciena by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 23,323 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CIEN. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Ciena from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Ciena from $96.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Ciena from $92.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 6th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Ciena from $66.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Ciena from $84.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.78.

In other Ciena news, SVP Scott Mcfeely sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total transaction of $174,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 101,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,450,533.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Ciena news, SVP Rick Hamilton sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.06, for a total transaction of $114,556.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,007,403.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Scott Mcfeely sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total transaction of $174,920.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 101,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,450,533.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,852 shares of company stock valued at $1,459,902. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CIEN opened at $53.97 on Thursday. Ciena Co. has a twelve month low of $41.63 and a twelve month high of $78.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.32. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.92.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.06). Ciena had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 11.15%. The firm had revenue of $949.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $950.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Ciena Co. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

