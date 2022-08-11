Burney Co. Has $3.15 Million Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Burney Co. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 582 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $3,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VUG. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 65.1% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,654,000 after buying an additional 4,488 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 4,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. JB Capital LLC increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 1,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 1,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 2.9 %

NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $260.96 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $235.42 and its 200 day moving average is $256.23. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $213.19 and a 12 month high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

