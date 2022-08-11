Burney Co. Sells 2,048 Shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Burney Co. decreased its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,048 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $3,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Fidelity National Financial by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group raised its position in Fidelity National Financial by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 9,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Fidelity National Financial by 135.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 406,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,305,000 after buying an additional 233,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 7,419.6% during the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 12,094 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial Price Performance

Shares of Fidelity National Financial stock opened at $39.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.38. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $34.59 and a one year high of $56.44.

Fidelity National Financial Dividend Announcement

Fidelity National Financial ( NYSE:FNF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 25.38% and a net margin of 14.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. Analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.41%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Fidelity National Financial to $62.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.00.

Fidelity National Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

Further Reading

