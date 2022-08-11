Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST) Announces $0.12 Quarterly Dividend

Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th.

Business First Bancshares has raised its dividend payment by an average of 24.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Business First Bancshares has a dividend payout ratio of 16.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Business First Bancshares to earn $2.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.8%.

Get Business First Bancshares alerts:

Business First Bancshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BFST opened at $23.85 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.56. Business First Bancshares has a 52-week low of $20.19 and a 52-week high of $29.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $538.53 million, a PE ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 0.85.

Insider Buying and Selling

Business First Bancshares ( NASDAQ:BFST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. Business First Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 21.55%. Analysts forecast that Business First Bancshares will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John P. Ducrest acquired 1,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.39 per share, for a total transaction of $40,043.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,259.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Business First Bancshares

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Business First Bancshares by 9.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Business First Bancshares by 1.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Business First Bancshares by 45.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 3,055 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Business First Bancshares in the first quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Business First Bancshares by 3.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 358,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,732,000 after buying an additional 10,314 shares during the period. 34.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Raymond James decreased their target price on Business First Bancshares from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th.

About Business First Bancshares

(Get Rating)

Business First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for b1BANK that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit products and services, including checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposits, remote deposit capture, and direct deposit services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Business First Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Business First Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.