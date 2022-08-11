Butterfly Network (NYSE:BFLY) Trading 18.8% Higher

Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE:BFLY – Get Rating) shares traded up 18.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $8.65 and last traded at $7.95. 167,894 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 2,551,085 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.69.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Cowen lowered their price target on Butterfly Network from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Butterfly Network Trading Up 15.8 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.24.

About Butterfly Network

Butterfly Network, Inc, a digital health company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; Butterfly iQ+, a point-of-care ultrasound imaging device that connects with a smartphone, tablet, and hospital computer system; and Butterfly Blueprint, a system-wide ultrasound platform with Compass software that integrates into a healthcare system's clinical and administrative infrastructure.

