BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.08-3.23 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.26-2.29 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.20 billion.

BWX Technologies Stock Performance

BWX Technologies stock traded down $1.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $53.87. 1,400,821 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 680,121. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.79. BWX Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $42.58 and a fifty-two week high of $62.53. The stock has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Get BWX Technologies alerts:

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.07. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 46.29% and a net margin of 14.27%. The business had revenue of $554.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that BWX Technologies will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BWX Technologies Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is 26.27%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWXT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in BWX Technologies by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 170,652 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,191,000 after buying an additional 32,688 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in BWX Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $207,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 14.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,741 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BWX Technologies in the first quarter worth $209,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BWX Technologies in the first quarter worth $266,000. Institutional investors own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

About BWX Technologies

(Get Rating)

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Power Group, and Nuclear Services Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment provides precision naval and critical nuclear components, reactors, nuclear fuel, and assemblies for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; missile launch tubes for United States Navy submarines; close-tolerance and equipment for nuclear applications; and converts Cold War-era government stockpiles of high-enriched uranium, as well as receives, stores, characterizes, dissolves, recovers, and purifies uranium-bearing materials; supplies research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BWX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BWX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.