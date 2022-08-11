ByteNext Trading Up 19.9% Over Last Week (BNU)

ByteNext (BNU) traded 21.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 11th. ByteNext has a total market capitalization of $401,484.11 and $21,291.00 worth of ByteNext was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ByteNext coin can now be bought for about $0.0233 or 0.00000097 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ByteNext has traded up 19.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004176 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001585 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002223 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00014881 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

ByteNext Profile

ByteNext’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,250,000 coins. ByteNext’s official Twitter account is @bytenextio.

Buying and Selling ByteNext

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ByteNext directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ByteNext should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ByteNext using one of the exchanges listed above.

