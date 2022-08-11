C-Bond Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBNT) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

C-Bond Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBNT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 97.7% from the July 15th total of 17,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,091,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

C-Bond Systems Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CBNT traded up $0.00 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.01. The stock had a trading volume of 723,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,930. C-Bond Systems has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.02.

C-Bond Systems (OTCMKTS:CBNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.51 million for the quarter.

About C-Bond Systems

C-Bond Systems, Inc, a nanotechnology company, owns, develops, manufactures, and sells patented C-Bond technology in the United Sates. The company's products include C-Bond NanoShield, a patented nanotechnology windshield glass strengthening and hydrophobic all-in-one performance system to improve windshield safety and performance; C-Bond Secure, a patented non-toxic water-based nanotechnology solution to improve the strength of architectural glass and performance properties of window film-to-glass products; and C-Bond BRS, a patented nanotechnology ballistic-resistant film system that increases the structural integrity of glass.

