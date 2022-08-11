Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 Limited (NASDAQ:CCTS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 Limited (NASDAQ:CCTS – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a growth of 76.5% from the July 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCTS. Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 during the 2nd quarter worth about $122,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 in the first quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 in the first quarter valued at approximately $497,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 in the first quarter valued at approximately $630,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 by 2.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 84,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 2,288 shares during the period.

Get Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 alerts:

Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 Price Performance

Shares of CCTS remained flat at $10.01 during trading hours on Thursday. 24,088 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,045. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.96 and a 200 day moving average of $9.93. Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 has a 1-year low of $9.81 and a 1-year high of $10.76.

About Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1

Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 Limited does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology-based healthcare industries. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Cranbury, New Jersey.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.