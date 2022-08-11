CAE (TSE:CAE) PT Lowered to C$37.50 at Scotiabank

CAE (TSE:CAE – Get Rating) (NYSE:CAE) had its target price dropped by Scotiabank from C$43.60 to C$37.50 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 38.89% from the company’s current price.
Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. CIBC lowered their target price on CAE from C$43.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Bank of America upgraded CAE from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$33.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on CAE from C$44.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities cut their target price on CAE from C$41.00 to C$34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on CAE from C$45.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$36.65.
CAE Trading Down 1.4 %
Shares of CAE stock traded down C$0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$27.00. 2,241,247 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 673,396. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.54. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$32.21 and a 200-day moving average of C$32.00. CAE has a 52-week low of C$25.53 and a 52-week high of C$42.43.
CAE Company Profile
CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services, as well as end to end digitally enabled crew management, training operations solutions, and optimization software.
