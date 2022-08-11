CAE (TSE:CAE) PT Lowered to C$37.50 at Scotiabank

CAE (TSE:CAE – Get Rating) (NYSE:CAE) had its target price dropped by Scotiabank from C$43.60 to C$37.50 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 38.89% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. CIBC lowered their target price on CAE from C$43.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Bank of America upgraded CAE from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$33.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on CAE from C$44.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities cut their target price on CAE from C$41.00 to C$34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on CAE from C$45.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$36.65.

Shares of CAE stock traded down C$0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$27.00. 2,241,247 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 673,396. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.54. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$32.21 and a 200-day moving average of C$32.00. CAE has a 52-week low of C$25.53 and a 52-week high of C$42.43.

CAE ( TSE:CAE Get Rating ) (NYSE:CAE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported C$0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$955.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$948.15 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that CAE will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services, as well as end to end digitally enabled crew management, training operations solutions, and optimization software.

