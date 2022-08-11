Caledonia Mining (LON:CMCL) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,006.43

Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (LON:CMCL – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,006.43 ($12.16) and traded as low as GBX 901 ($10.89). Caledonia Mining shares last traded at GBX 925 ($11.18), with a volume of 4,467 shares traded.

Caledonia Mining Trading Down 0.5 %

The stock has a market cap of £118.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 724.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 950.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,005.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Get Caledonia Mining alerts:

Caledonia Mining Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 14th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. Caledonia Mining’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.73%.

About Caledonia Mining

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc primarily engages in the operation of a gold mine. It also explores for and develops mineral properties for precious metals. The company holds 64% interest in the Blanket Mine, a gold mine located in Matabeleland South Province, Zimbabwe. It also has an agreement to purchase 100% ownership in the Maligreen project, a brownfield gold exploration project located in Gweru mining district in the Zimbabwe Midlands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Caledonia Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caledonia Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.