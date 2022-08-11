Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) CAO Ryan Willman Buys 1,000 Shares of Stock

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Rating) CAO Ryan Willman bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.82 per share, with a total value of $15,820.00. Following the purchase, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,460. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners Stock Performance

Shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners stock opened at $15.74 on Thursday. Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. has a twelve month low of $5.40 and a twelve month high of $17.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.94 and its 200 day moving average is $13.41.

Get Calumet Specialty Products Partners alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CLMT shares. Cowen raised their price objective on Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Calumet Specialty Products Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Calumet Specialty Products Partners

Calumet Specialty Products Partners Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the fourth quarter worth $200,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $369,000. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 33,342 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 3,882 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 14.7% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 15,637 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 25.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. manufactures, formulates, and markets slate of specialty branded products to various consumer-facing and industrial markets in North America and internationally. Its Specialty Products and Solutions segment offers various solvents, waxes, customized lubricating oils, white oils, petrolatums, gels, esters, and other products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Calumet Specialty Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calumet Specialty Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.