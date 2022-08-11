Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) EVP Scott Obermeier Acquires 6,350 Shares

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Rating) EVP Scott Obermeier acquired 6,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.95 per share, for a total transaction of $101,282.50. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 48,143 shares in the company, valued at $767,880.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners Price Performance

NASDAQ:CLMT opened at $15.74 on Thursday. Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $5.40 and a fifty-two week high of $17.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.41.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on CLMT shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Calumet Specialty Products Partners

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 35,212 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 14.7% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 15,637 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 24.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,796 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 2,329 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 97,580 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after buying an additional 3,211 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. manufactures, formulates, and markets slate of specialty branded products to various consumer-facing and industrial markets in North America and internationally. Its Specialty Products and Solutions segment offers various solvents, waxes, customized lubricating oils, white oils, petrolatums, gels, esters, and other products.

Read More

