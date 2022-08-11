Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) EVP Scott Obermeier Acquires 6,350 Shares

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Rating) EVP Scott Obermeier acquired 6,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.95 per share, for a total transaction of $101,282.50. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 48,143 shares in the company, valued at $767,880.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Calumet Specialty Products Partners Price Performance
NASDAQ:CLMT opened at $15.74 on Thursday. Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $5.40 and a fifty-two week high of $17.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.41.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts have recently commented on CLMT shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.50.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Calumet Specialty Products Partners
Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. manufactures, formulates, and markets slate of specialty branded products to various consumer-facing and industrial markets in North America and internationally. Its Specialty Products and Solutions segment offers various solvents, waxes, customized lubricating oils, white oils, petrolatums, gels, esters, and other products.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Calumet Specialty Products Partners (CLMT)
- 3 Stable Growth Stocks for Bumpy Times
- Large And Small Oil-And-Gas Stocks See Post-Earnings Bounce
- The 2 Dow Stocks with Decade-Long Win Streaks on the Line
- Could Rite Aid Be an Acquisition Target, Again?
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Calumet Specialty Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calumet Specialty Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.