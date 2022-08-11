Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.46-$0.89 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.49. The company issued revenue guidance of $280.00 million-$300.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $289.30 million. Cambium Networks also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.16-$0.20 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on CMBM shares. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Cambium Networks from $28.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Cambium Networks from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Cambium Networks from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Northland Securities decreased their target price on shares of Cambium Networks from $50.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Cambium Networks from $47.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cambium Networks has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $32.50.

NASDAQ CMBM opened at $20.56 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.29. Cambium Networks has a one year low of $12.40 and a one year high of $43.14. The firm has a market cap of $554.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.40, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.79.

Cambium Networks ( NASDAQ:CMBM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.12. Cambium Networks had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The business had revenue of $69.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cambium Networks will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMBM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Cambium Networks by 29.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 93,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 21,062 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Cambium Networks by 568.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 33,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after acquiring an additional 28,577 shares during the period. Connors Investor Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cambium Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $2,843,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cambium Networks by 116.3% in the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 33,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 18,035 shares during the period. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Cambium Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $5,183,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Cambium Networks Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless broadband networking infrastructure products and solutions for commercial and government network operators. Its wireless fabric includes intelligent radios, smart antennas, radio frequency (RF) algorithms, wireless-aware switches, and cloud-based network management software.

