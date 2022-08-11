Cameco Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:CCJ)

Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 28,210 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 942% compared to the average volume of 2,706 put options.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CCJ shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$40.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cameco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$50.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Cameco from C$44.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Cameco from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cameco has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.89.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cameco
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cameco by 107.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,451 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,827 shares during the period. Geneva Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cameco during the first quarter valued at about $963,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in shares of Cameco by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 2,752,536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,033,000 after acquiring an additional 191,968 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its position in shares of Cameco by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 85,953 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 21,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cameco during the first quarter valued at about $509,000. 57.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Cameco Stock Performance
Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $437.25 million for the quarter. Cameco had a net margin of 3.48% and a return on equity of 1.17%. Equities analysts anticipate that Cameco will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Cameco Company Profile
Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cameco (CCJ)
- 3 Stable Growth Stocks for Bumpy Times
- Large And Small Oil-And-Gas Stocks See Post-Earnings Bounce
- The 2 Dow Stocks with Decade-Long Win Streaks on the Line
- Could Rite Aid Be an Acquisition Target, Again?
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.