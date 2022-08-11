Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 32.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,387 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of Linde during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Linde by 134.4% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Linde during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Linde during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new position in shares of Linde during the first quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

Linde Trading Up 2.9 %

NYSE LIN opened at $309.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.87. Linde plc has a 52-week low of $265.12 and a 52-week high of $352.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $295.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $303.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Linde Dividend Announcement

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $8.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. Linde had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Linde plc will post 11.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $1.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Linde from €325.00 ($331.63) to €350.00 ($357.14) in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Linde from $370.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded shares of Linde to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $367.60.

Linde Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

