Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Buys Shares of 11,353 Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS – Get Rating) (TSE:PD) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 11,353 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $839,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC owned about 0.08% of Precision Drilling at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Precision Drilling by 692.3% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 43,482 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,229,000 after purchasing an additional 37,994 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Precision Drilling during the first quarter worth about $400,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Precision Drilling during the first quarter worth about $566,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Precision Drilling during the fourth quarter worth about $193,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Precision Drilling by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 100,934 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,570,000 after acquiring an additional 7,599 shares during the last quarter. 43.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Precision Drilling Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of Precision Drilling stock opened at $64.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Precision Drilling Co. has a 52 week low of $28.00 and a 52 week high of $87.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.56.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Precision Drilling Company Profile

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PDS. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$145.00 to C$150.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$85.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$135.00 to C$147.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. CIBC raised their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$82.50 to C$115.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Precision Drilling from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Precision Drilling has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.00.

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services.

