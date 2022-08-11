Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Has $965,000 Position in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its stake in shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Life Storage were worth $965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Life Storage by 320.0% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Life Storage in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Life Storage by 70.8% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Life Storage during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Life Storage during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Life Storage

In other news, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 5,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.22, for a total value of $661,873.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 61,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,044,442.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Life Storage Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $160.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Life Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Life Storage from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $138.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $141.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.73.

Shares of LSI opened at $132.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.22, a PEG ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 0.60. Life Storage, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.66 and a twelve month high of $154.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $115.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.86.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.44). Life Storage had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 33.90%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Life Storage, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Life Storage Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th were given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. This is an increase from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio is 114.89%.

About Life Storage

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

