Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Purchases 6,565 Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) by 218.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,565 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. UMB Bank N A MO boosted its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 4th quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 219.3% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Western Alliance Bancorporation

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, CFO Dale Gibbons bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $77.22 per share, for a total transaction of $154,440.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 258,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,950,945.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Western Alliance Bancorporation Stock Performance

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WAL shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $108.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation to $85.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.86.

Shares of WAL opened at $81.73 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a PE ratio of 8.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.42. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 52-week low of $68.41 and a 52-week high of $124.93.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.09. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 40.16% and a return on equity of 21.55%. The business had revenue of $628.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $585.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.29 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is an increase from Western Alliance Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.20%.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

