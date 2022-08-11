Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Sells 17,021 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lowered its position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 57.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,021 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Kroger by 170.6% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 383,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,338,000 after purchasing an additional 241,498 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger in the 4th quarter worth about $942,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kroger by 121.3% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 58,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,632,000 after acquiring an additional 31,874 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Kroger by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 23,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Kroger by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 7,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Kroger from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Kroger from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Kroger from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.22.

Shares of KR opened at $46.79 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The Kroger Co. has a 1-year low of $38.22 and a 1-year high of $62.78.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. Kroger had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 31.50%. The business had revenue of $44.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a positive change from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.97%.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

