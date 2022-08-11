Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Takes Position in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 70,874 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $819,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new position in Plains GP during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Plains GP by 260.0% in the first quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Plains GP in the first quarter valued at $57,000. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plains GP during the fourth quarter worth $104,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Plains GP during the fourth quarter worth $125,000. 90.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Plains GP from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Plains GP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Plains GP from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Plains GP from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.19.

Plains GP Price Performance

Plains GP Dividend Announcement

Plains GP stock opened at $11.42 on Thursday. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a 52 week low of $9.24 and a 52 week high of $12.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62 and a beta of 1.71.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.2175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.62%. Plains GP’s payout ratio is 150.00%.

Plains GP Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Plains GP Holdings, L.P., through its subsidiary, Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs). The company engages in the transportation of crude oil and NGLs on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

Featured Articles

