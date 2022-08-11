Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) Price Target to $1.00

Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $2.00 to $1.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 238.98% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Conformis in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Conformis alerts:

Conformis Trading Up 7.4 %

NASDAQ CFMS opened at $0.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.25. Conformis has a one year low of $0.25 and a one year high of $1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 5.71 and a quick ratio of 5.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.32 and its 200-day moving average is $0.49.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Conformis

Conformis ( NASDAQ:CFMS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Conformis had a negative return on equity of 64.59% and a negative net margin of 99.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Conformis will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Conformis by 59.9% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 112,322 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 42,070 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Conformis in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Conformis by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,368,168 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,101,000 after acquiring an additional 136,641 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Conformis by 84.8% during the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 509,968 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 234,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Conformis by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,038,901 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,598,000 after buying an additional 294,813 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.01% of the company’s stock.

About Conformis

(Get Rating)

Conformis, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells patient-specific products and instrumentation. The company offers personalized knee replacement products, including iUni, iDuo, a custom-made partial knee replacement option for either unicompartmental or bicompartmental osteoarthritis of the knee; iTotal CR, a cruciate retaining total knee replacement product; iTotal PS, a posterior stabilized knee replacement product, as well as provides iTotal Identity and Identity Imprint knee replacement products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Conformis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conformis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.