Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Price Target to $153.00

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Canaccord Genuity Group from $245.00 to $153.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

TWLO has been the topic of several other research reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Twilio from $260.00 to $210.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Macquarie cut shares of Twilio from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Twilio from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Twilio from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Twilio in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued a market perform rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Twilio presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $165.20.

NYSE TWLO opened at $86.23 on Monday. Twilio has a 1 year low of $77.14 and a 1 year high of $373.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 8.10 and a quick ratio of 8.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.67 billion, a PE ratio of -14.64 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.91.

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.09. Twilio had a negative net margin of 31.16% and a negative return on equity of 7.02%. The business had revenue of $943.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $920.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.94) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Twilio will post -3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Dana Wagner sold 2,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.91, for a total transaction of $252,807.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,437,320.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Eyal Manor sold 853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.25, for a total transaction of $71,012.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 161,211 shares in the company, valued at $13,420,815.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Dana Wagner sold 2,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.91, for a total transaction of $252,807.17. Following the sale, the insider now owns 79,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,437,320.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,242 shares of company stock valued at $1,374,510 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Twilio by 9.2% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,415 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Twilio by 32.2% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,196 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 3,699 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Twilio by 129.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,060 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 13,568 shares during the period. First Washington CORP boosted its position in shares of Twilio by 74.9% in the second quarter. First Washington CORP now owns 43,712 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,664,000 after purchasing an additional 18,726 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Twilio by 0.5% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 299,772 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the period. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

