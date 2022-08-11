Canaccord Genuity Group Trims Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) Target Price to C$42.00

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ – Get Rating) (TSE:TRQ) had its price target lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on TRQ. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Turquoise Hill Resources has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.17.

Turquoise Hill Resources Stock Performance

NYSE TRQ opened at $25.91 on Monday. Turquoise Hill Resources has a 52-week low of $9.75 and a 52-week high of $31.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 1.63.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Turquoise Hill Resources

Turquoise Hill Resources ( NYSE:TRQ Get Rating ) (TSE:TRQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Turquoise Hill Resources had a net margin of 28.44% and a return on equity of 5.89%. The business had revenue of $402.65 million during the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TRQ. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $125,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 11,334 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000. 34.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Turquoise Hill Resources Company Profile

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It engages in the operation and development of the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd.

