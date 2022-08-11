Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.02-$0.14 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $255-$275 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $265.72 million. Canada Goose also updated its FY23 guidance to $1.60-$1.90 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GOOS. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from C$49.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from $39.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $34.20.

Shares of NYSE:GOOS traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $22.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 305,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 900,538. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.71. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.57. Canada Goose has a 12-month low of $16.65 and a 12-month high of $53.64.

Canada Goose ( NYSE:GOOS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Canada Goose had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 25.08%. The firm had revenue of $223.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.46 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Canada Goose will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canada Goose during the first quarter valued at about $286,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Canada Goose by 928.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 33,737 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Canada Goose by 8.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after acquiring an additional 2,574 shares during the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Canada Goose during the first quarter valued at about $949,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Canada Goose in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,061,000. 42.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other.

