Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Rating) (NYSE:CM) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$112.00.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$76.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Monday. Fundamental Research restated a “buy” rating and set a C$80.00 target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. National Bankshares raised their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$83.50 to C$84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. CSFB set a C$81.00 target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$82.00 to C$78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Stock Up 2.0 %

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock opened at C$65.89 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$64.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$115.59. The stock has a market cap of C$59.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12-month low of C$59.03 and a 12-month high of C$83.75.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Cuts Dividend

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce ( TSE:CM Get Rating ) (NYSE:CM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported C$1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.78 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$5.24 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 7.6699997 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 28th were given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 27th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.55%.

Insider Activity at Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

In other news, Director Laura Lee Dottori-Attanasio bought 1,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$70.00 per share, with a total value of C$99,894.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,105 shares in the company, valued at C$707,380.32.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

