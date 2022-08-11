Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (TSE:CP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (TSE:CP – Get Rating) (NYSE:CP) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$99.27.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CP shares. Scotiabank lowered Canadian Pacific Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$105.00 to C$99.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$93.00 to C$98.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Raymond James set a C$100.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$102.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$106.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th.

Canadian Pacific Railway Price Performance

Canadian Pacific Railway stock opened at C$104.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$96.83 billion and a PE ratio of 36.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$93.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$94.17. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 52 week low of C$82.12 and a 52 week high of C$105.46.

Canadian Pacific Railway Dividend Announcement

Canadian Pacific Railway ( TSE:CP Get Rating ) (NYSE:CP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.88 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.16 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 4.5100003 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Canadian Pacific Railway

In other Canadian Pacific Railway news, Senior Officer Mark Ashley Redd sold 50,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$99.80, for a total value of C$5,071,748.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,594,576.79. In other news, Senior Officer James Dominic Luther Clements sold 26,235 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$99.54, for a total value of C$2,611,452.89. Also, Senior Officer Mark Ashley Redd sold 50,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$99.80, for a total value of C$5,071,748.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,594,576.79.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Recommended Stories

