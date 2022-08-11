Canandaigua National Corp Grows Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Canandaigua National Corp raised its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 23.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,057 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,624 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $5,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HD shares. MKM Partners began coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $354.00 to $330.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $327.00 to $348.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $366.00.

Home Depot Price Performance

NYSE:HD opened at $311.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $320.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.78, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $264.51 and a one year high of $420.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $291.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $309.81.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $38.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.78 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.83% and a negative return on equity of 21,952.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.86 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.43 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.25%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total transaction of $39,335.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,248,052.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total value of $3,252,722.79. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,739,935.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total transaction of $39,335.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,230 shares in the company, valued at $3,248,052.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

