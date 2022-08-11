Canandaigua National Corp Has $326,000 Position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Canandaigua National Corp reduced its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 55.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 793 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,002 shares during the quarter. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 352.8% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 35,537 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $16,667,000 after purchasing an additional 27,689 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,013 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $16,914,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 62.9% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,549 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,340 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,800 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,596,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 93.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:WST opened at $338.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.15. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $275.89 and a twelve month high of $475.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $309.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $346.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

West Pharmaceutical Services ( NYSE:WST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $771.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.25 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 23.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Silji Abraham sold 5,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.93, for a total transaction of $1,848,279.82. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,100,919.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th.

West Pharmaceutical Services Profile

(Get Rating)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

