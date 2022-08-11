Canandaigua National Corp Invests $209,000 in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Canandaigua National Corp bought a new position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Boston Properties by 4,800.0% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in Boston Properties by 1,792.9% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Boston Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. 98.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BXP opened at $87.76 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $91.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.75. Boston Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.86 and a twelve month high of $133.11. The company has a quick ratio of 4.73, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.76 billion, a PE ratio of 20.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.11.

Boston Properties ( NYSE:BXP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.64. Boston Properties had a net margin of 22.04% and a return on equity of 8.17%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.33%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BXP shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $112.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $139.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $104.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Boston Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boston Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.54.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

