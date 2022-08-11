Canandaigua National Corp Makes New $259,000 Investment in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Canandaigua National Corp acquired a new position in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,063 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SAIA. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Saia by 21,243.8% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 451,207 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $110,013,000 after acquiring an additional 449,093 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Saia by 52.5% in the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,025,569 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $249,643,000 after acquiring an additional 353,020 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Saia by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,437,238 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $484,392,000 after acquiring an additional 314,246 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Saia by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 895,586 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $301,838,000 after acquiring an additional 117,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Saia by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 254,677 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $85,834,000 after acquiring an additional 57,049 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SAIA shares. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Saia from $265.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Saia from $298.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Saia from $377.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Saia from $238.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Saia from $234.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $268.71.

In related news, CFO Douglas L. Col sold 1,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.24, for a total value of $403,112.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,569,266.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Saia news, Director Richard D. Odell sold 10,717 shares of Saia stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.92, for a total transaction of $2,528,354.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,150,947.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Douglas L. Col sold 1,671 shares of Saia stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.24, for a total transaction of $403,112.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,505 shares in the company, valued at $1,569,266.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 26,371 shares of company stock valued at $6,289,764 over the last three months. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Saia stock opened at $249.72 on Thursday. Saia, Inc. has a 12-month low of $168.03 and a 12-month high of $365.50. The company has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $204.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $228.98.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $745.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $731.26 million. Saia had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 26.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Saia, Inc. will post 13.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 400 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 176 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,600 tractors and 19,300 trailers.

