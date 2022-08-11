Candente Copper (DNT) to Release Earnings on Friday

Candente Copper (TSE:DNT – Get Rating) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, August 12th.

Candente Copper (TSE:DNT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The mining company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Get Candente Copper alerts:

Candente Copper Price Performance

Shares of TSE DNT opened at C$0.17 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.18. Candente Copper has a 1-year low of C$0.11 and a 1-year high of C$0.26. The firm has a market cap of C$44.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Candente Copper Company Profile

Candente Copper Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its principal property is the Cañariaco project consisting of 15 mining concessions covering a total area of approximately 10,190 hectares located in Northern Peru.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Candente Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Candente Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.