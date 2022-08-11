Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) Lowered to D at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Cannae (NYSE:CNNE – Get Rating) from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Cannae from $41.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Cannae from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday.

CNNE stock opened at $23.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.36 and a 200 day moving average of $22.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Cannae has a 52 week low of $17.11 and a 52 week high of $36.50.

Cannae ( NYSE:CNNE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($2.88) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($2.68). Cannae had a negative return on equity of 17.80% and a negative net margin of 104.42%. The company had revenue of $167.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.55) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cannae will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 7,871,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.81, for a total value of $108,707,969.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,406,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,110,411,776.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 7,959,929 shares of company stock worth $109,675,055 in the last three months. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Cannae by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cannae in the 4th quarter worth $215,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Cannae in the 4th quarter worth $167,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cannae in the 4th quarter worth $694,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Cannae by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 3,499 shares in the last quarter. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

