Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Releases Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.55-$1.55 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.55. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.40 billion-$1.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.39 billion. Capri also updated its FY23 guidance to $6.85 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CPRI. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a market perform rating on shares of Capri in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Capri from $91.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Capri from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Capri from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Capri from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $71.00.

CPRI traded up $0.92 during trading on Thursday, hitting $50.97. The stock had a trading volume of 46,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,972,202. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.06. Capri has a one year low of $36.90 and a one year high of $72.37. The firm has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.27.

Capri ( NYSE:CPRI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.14. Capri had a net margin of 13.96% and a return on equity of 36.51%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. Capri’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Capri will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

Capri declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, June 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Capri news, CEO John D. Idol sold 3,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total value of $188,742.89. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 933,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,318,090.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Capri by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 2,823 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capri by 65.6% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 7,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 2,888 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Capri by 0.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,293,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,459,000 after buying an additional 3,245 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capri during the first quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capri during the first quarter worth about $264,000. Institutional investors own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

