Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.04), Fidelity Earnings reports. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.21) EPS.

Capricor Therapeutics Stock Up 16.8 %

Capricor Therapeutics stock traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.28. 569,778 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 229,072. The company has a market cap of $128.43 million, a P/E ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 5.00. Capricor Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.56 and a twelve month high of $5.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.23 and a 200-day moving average of $3.96.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Capricor Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd.

In other news, Director David B. Musket sold 28,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.77, for a total value of $106,370.55. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,056.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director David B. Musket sold 17,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.44, for a total value of $78,921.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $181,871.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director David B. Musket sold 28,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.77, for a total transaction of $106,370.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,747 shares in the company, valued at $48,056.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 9.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,020,998 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,502,000 after buying an additional 54,260 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Capricor Therapeutics by 54.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 148,768 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 52,611 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Capricor Therapeutics by 326.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,352 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 22,462 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Capricor Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Capricor Therapeutics by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 42,238 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 11,821 shares during the last quarter. 9.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Capricor Therapeutics

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

